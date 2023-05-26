The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has banned the wearing of ski masks with the Police Chief referencing Pooh Shiesty while recently announcing the mandate.

On Thursday (May 25), SEPTA announced the ban in response to a fatal shooting of a man on a bus in Germantown, Penn. on Wednesday (May 25), according to local news outlet Fox 29 News. The assailant, who was wearing a hoodie and a ski mask, shot the victim in the chest.

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson referenced the face coverings as "shiesty" masks during a press conference about the ban.

"Those face masks are prohibited on SEPTA property," Lawson said. "If you come on SEPTA property wearing your shiesty, you will be engaged by police. So I want you to think about it."

"Masks are an issue. I'm going to be completely honest with you," he added. "These full-head coverings are a major issue because we are seeing it routinely being worn in 80-degree weather in Philadelphia. There is no legitimate reason, pandemic withstanding, to wear a full head covering in public for anything."

The balaclava mask, which gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is commonly referred to as the "Pooh Shiesty" mask as the Memphis rapper was known to wear the face coverings on a regular basis.

Last April, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge for his involvement in a South Florida robbery and shooting. According to federal records, Pooh Shiesty is scheduled to be released in January of 2026.