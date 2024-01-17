Pooh Shiesty has denied that he was dissing Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist over a deleted Instagram post.

Pooh Shiesty Denies He Was Dissing Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Pooh Shiesty appeared to walk back comments that he was dissing Thugga and Mariah. Pooh hopped into DJ Akademiks' comment section on Instagram after Ak had reposted the rapper's original Instagram Story to his account on Monday (Jan. 15).

"I’ll never diss my n***a or wish jail on nun other than snitches and chomos that d*mn girl ain’t report me she said some real s**t so that ain’t for ha so the S**t dead quit the clout,” Shiesty wrote in the comments. “@akademiks Cuh stop being so d*mn dumb and you know d*mn well youn wanna get on a n***a bad side!”

Neither Thug or Mariah have responded to the remarks.

Pooh Shiesty Blasts Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug

On Monday, the incarcerated Atlanta rapper shared a post on his IG insulting Mariah The Scientist for comments made during an interview on Posted on The Corner in November of 2023. The singer talks about holding down Thugga while he remains on trial fighting the YSL RICO case, which for some reason upset Pooh Shiesty.

"S**t simple h*e, it get all bad in that pen s**t ain't promised we talk everyday MF locked down six months straight," he posted on his IG Story. "Move around if this ain't for you. This what come with it."

Pooh's initial post was then apparently removed by Instagram for violating its bullying and harassment policy. In a follow-up post, Pooh insulted Mariah and Young Thug.

"Sensitive black feet d*c eating a*s h*es mane f**k out my DM," he typed. "You and your n***a in jail I hope they run his a*s up, f**k everybody I'm [on the way] back."

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 for a gun conspiracy charge. He is expected to be released in January of 2026.

Read More: LeBron James Is Part of the Young Thug YSL Trial Becuase of a Handshake

See Pooh Shiesty's Comments About Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Below

See Pooh Shiesty's Comments on Instagram

Akademiks/Instagram Akademiks/Instagram loading...