LeBron James Is Now Part of the Young Thug YSL Trial All Because of a Handshake

YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens was on the stand all week testifying in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial. During his Stephens' testimony, LeBron James' name was mentioned all because of a handshake.

On Thursday (Jan. 11), video surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, of YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens being grilled by defense attorney Brian Steel on Day 18 of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial. During his cross-examination, Stephens was asked about a video of LeBron James saying "slime" while giving a "slime handshake," a hand greeting associated with members of a certain gang, to one of his players on the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. Stephens explained that LeBron has different handshakes for each team member and remembered him doing a "slime handshake for one player.

In a December 2023 clip, which can be viewed below, LeBron appears to be giving Laker teammate Max Christie the slime handshake. Steel was attempting to show that LeBron James, who is clearly not a gang member, is making gang affiliated hand gestures, and that alone is not enough evidence to say someone is in a gang.

Young Thug Rocks a Sp5der Brand Jacket Which Represents Juice Wrld

On Monday (Jan. 8), during the YSL RICO trial, Young Thug was rocking a yellow jacket from his Sp5der clothing brand. During the hearing, Stephens was asked by prosecutor Adriane Love about the yellow jacket Thugger was wearing in court that day, which had his clothing brand logo, Sp5der, on it.

"Do you know what that is meant to say?" Love questioned.

"Yes. Spider," Stephens told the prosecutor.

When asked what the significance of using a number five in place of the "i" in spider, Stephens responded, "It's for a artist who passed way, Juice Wrld."

Young Thug launched his Sp5der clothing brand a couple of weeks after Juice Wrld died of an accidental drug overdose in December of 2019.

See how LeBron James became part of the YSL RICO trial all because of a handshake and watch LeBron perform the "slime handshake" below.

Watch Trontavious "Tick" Stephens Mention LeBron James in the YSL RICO Trial In Reference to a Handshake

Watch LeBron James Perform the "Slime Handshake" with His Lakers Teammate Below