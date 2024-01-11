Here’s What Happened on Day 18 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug and his five codefendants appeared in court today for the YSL RICO trial in what was another shortened hearing, which was capped off with the announcement that another week-long recess will occur next week.

Day 18 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Rich Gang's "Lifestyle" Played in Courtroom

Brian Steel QuestionTrontavious Stephens About Lil Wayne, LeBron James and Other Entertainers

Lil Wayne's name was once again brought up in the trial, with Steel trying to establish that Wayne is solely an entertainer, despite rapping about gang affiliation and illegal activity, like Young Thug. Steel asked Stephens to identify Weezy's star tattoos, while also noting Wayne has been a full-time recording artist since he was a child. The defense also brought up Serena Williams Crip-walking and LeBron James appearing to do a gang-affiliated handshake to prove that just because a person may show or say they are in a gang does not mean they are in a gang. The defense later pulled up photos from Young Thug's Instagram account.

State Wants Young Thug to Testify

Lead prosecutor Adriane Love told Judge Ural Glanville she wants Young Thug to take the stand and testify if his defense wants to use lyrics in the case.

"If Mr. Williams wants to put in words spoken by Mr. Williams, Mr. Williams will have to take the stand," she said.

Brian Steel was against the move, but Judge Glanville said he would consider it.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and five codefendants used the YSL record label for violent gang activity. The state additionally claims YSL has committed many violent crimes including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will not take place tomorrow or the following week, and will resume with Day 19 on Jan. 22.

