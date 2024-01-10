A Young Thug fan interrupted the YSL RICO trial via Zoom and demanded the rapper be freed.

A Zoom Bomber Yells "Free Thug" and "Mistrial" During Young Thug's YSL Trial

In another bizarre moment during what's been an already strange trial, a Zoom bomber interrupted Young Thug's YSL trial on its 16th day on Wednesday (Jan. 10). The moment was caught on Law & Crime Network's daily livestream, and occurred in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court as the trial was set to begin its lunch break.

"Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" the person called out.

Judge Ural Glanville chose not to acknowledge the interruption, instead dismissing the courtroom for their scheduled break. However, as Glanville stepped away from the podium the disruptor returned to voice his thoughts again.

"Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!" the person called out again before the livestream was cut.

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff added on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a mistrial was highly unlikely. She added that the Thug fan shouldn't even be demanding a mistrial, because every defendant would likely be retried by the prosecution.

"Thug fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal," Cuniff wrote on X.

"To be Clear: There was NOT a mistrial," Cuniff added in a separate tweet. "It would take a lot more than someone yelling "mistrial" for there to actually be a mistral, even if jurors did hear that. (Which they may have)."

Cuniff continued, "Also, it's basically a sure thing that if there were to be a mistrial (there won't), the prosecutors will re-try everyone. The rally cry really should be 'Free Thug! Not guilty!' or 'Free Thug! Acquit!' Jurors cannot call mistrials, and the judge isn't going to take advice."

The YSL trial ended early on Wednesday and will resume on Thursday (Jan. 11).

Young Thug Wears Mysterious Item in Court

The interruption is just the latest odd thing to occur in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. On Jan. 2, video from the trial showed Young Thug with a bizarre electrical wire dangling under his sweater. In one moment during the live stream, Thug could be seen fidgeting with the device and attempting to adjust it while talking to his lawyer Brian Steel.

No one in the comments could figure out what the device was, and even Law & Crime Network's Cathy Russon was stumped.

"What is under YoungThug's sweater??" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video clip. "I've never seen anything like this on a defendant. It's not a shock device. There is a white cord hanging below. You think it's a heating pad? Strange."

Young Thug is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and six codefendants were part of a violent street gang.

Watch a Zoom bomber interrupt the YSL RICO trial below.

Watch Zoom Bomber Interrupt Young Thug YSL RICO Trial