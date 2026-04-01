Pooh Shiesty’s Tennessee Family Home Raided, Arrest Warrant Executed by FBI – Report

Pooh Shiesty's family home in Tennessee was raided by the FBI executing a search and arrest warrant this morning.

According to a Fox13 Memphis report, published on Wednesday (April 1), FBI agents conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant" at a home owned by the family of Pooh Shiesty or the rapper on Wednesday morning. The early morning raid occurred at a house in Shelby County, Tenn., which is reportedly listed to Lontrell Williams. Pooh's government name is Lontrell Williams Jr., while his father is Lontrell Williams Sr.

The FBI wouldn't elaborate further on their investigation.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's team and the FBI Memphis Bureau for comment.

Pooh Shiesty wasn't at home during the raid. The Memphis rapper is currently living at a halfway house under home confinement until April 11. The 26-year-old rhymer was released from federal prison on Oct. 6, 2025. Pooh served about three years of his 63-month sentence for conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes.

In a recent interview with XXL, the now clean and sober Pooh said he's now focused on moving upward in all aspects of his life both professionally and personally.

"Man, long-term goals is just elevating, period," he stated. "Being able to go tour, being able to drop this music, being able to just perform and pop out and, you know, just take back over."

"2026 is the takeover year," he added.

Pooh Shiesty is working on his new studio album, which has no scheduled release date as of yet.

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