Pooh Shiesty Appears to Put Kodak Black on Blast, Posts Money Spreading Photos From Nearly 10 Years Ago

The Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black plot has thickened. It appears that Pooh has since put Kodak on blast via Instagram after Kodak responded to the Memphis native saying he lost all respect for the "Zeze" rapper earlier today.

The 1017 Records rapper shared a carousel of images via IG on Monday (March 8), which show him flashing money as a young teen and adolescent. The pictures, which appear to have come from Facebook, are dated as far back as 2011. There are other images from 2012 and 2013.

"The INTERNET AND FANS will make a real nigga do some hoe shit , Influence?????? u wasn’t rappin when I was out here taking action ‼️‼️‼️‼️ I just like yo music thought u was on my same time boy u was rapping that shit I was really living before I ever made a song , this internet don’t know shit bout me , if anything @chieffkeeffsossa get credit nigga don’t play with me I’m wrong young nigga we can hit bout fr all that talking nigga gangstas keep they phone down," Pooh captioned the Instagram post.

The "Back in Blood" rapper's IG post comes shortly after Kodak Black posted via social media that he is one of the first rappers to flex cash on his arm. In the now-deleted clip, the formerly incarcerated rapper name-dropped Lil Baby and appeared to be referring to the Atlanta rapper's line on Lil Durk's song "Finesse Out the Gang Way." On the particular track off Durk's The Voice album, Baby rhymes, "Postin' money on the ’Gram, I invented that."

However, in the video, Kodak also says the phrase "brrr," which is used by Pooh on his Billboard Hot 100-charting song with Durkio. This perhaps prompted Pooh to call out the former 2016 XXL Freshman in a since-removed IG Story post, which said, "This shit here so lame to me lost all my respect @kodakblack."

Kodak later hopped on his IG Live to address the situation, seemingly telling Pooh, "Keep that shit cute. Don't make it all that, bruh. Keep that shit cute."

While some Kodak Black fans have opined that Pooh Shiesty jacked Kodak's rap style in some form or fashion, others are disappointed at the social media beef because they'd like a collab record from the two artists.

Hopefully, fans can receive the latter.

See 22 Hip-Hop-Related Police Raids