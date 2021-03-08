Pooh Shiesty Says He Lost All Respect for Kodak Black, Kodak Responds

It looks like a rift between Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black has formed over which rapper was the first to start the money-spreading flex.

This afternoon (March 8), Kodak Black posted several videos of himself on Instagram in which he claims that he is the one who invented the money-spreading flex that many rappers have adopted in recent years. In the first clip, Kodak first noted how Lil Baby rapped the lyrics "Postin' money on the ’Gram, I invented that" on Lil Durk's "Finesse Out the Gang Way" track, which appears on Durk's The Voice album. Kodak wasn't too happy with the lyrics.

"I was just listening to my boy Lil Baby's song, he was on my dog Lil Durk's song," Kodak began while showing a 2016 photo of himself spreading money on his arm. "He said, uh, some shit, 'Postin' money on the ’Gram, I invented that.' That's some crazy shit like that. Stop playing, Lil Baby. This is 2016. Brrrr. I'm outchea, man. You know who the G.O.A.T. is, man, of this lil shit."

While it isn't confirmed, some fans assumed that Kodak Black could have been referring to Pooh Shiesty when saying the phrase "Brrrr" in Kodak's deleted IG video since that is an ad-lib that Pooh uses often, especially on the Memphis rapper's "Back in Blood" song featuring Durk.

Kodak went on to claim that he just wants people in the rap industry to give credit where he believes the credit is due when it comes to spreading money. The former 2016 XXL Freshman also clarified that he isn't dissing anyone directly about the money flex. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Kodak wrote the caption "This just a matter of fact ! I ain't dissing nobody, ion even know y'all I'm just saying and this not to say the respect level ain't on either side, but you know..."

After Kodak's Instagram videos were posted, Pooh Shiesty reposted the same videos from the Florida rapper in his own Instagram Story, calling out Kodak for being "lame." "This shit here so lame to me lost all my respect @kodakblack," Pooh wrote. He deleted it soon after.

poohshiesty via Instagram

Project Baby then went on IG Live with what appears to be a number of his Sniper Gang associates, responding to Pooh. In the clip, Kodak said, "That brrr shit really be ’bout..." Another member of the Kodak's crew said during the livestream, "That's what that brrr shit mean. We really run through shit here."

In the same IG Live, Kodak later appears to be warning Pooh, saying, "Keep that shit cute. Don't make it all that, bruh. Keep that shit cute."

While the exact origin of the social media tension is unclear, several folks on social media support Kodak Black proclaiming that he's among the first of the rapper's to start the money spreading wave.

One person retweeted a video that Kodak shared back in 2016, with a caption that said, "Kodak been on dat before Pooh 💯."

A second person likened Pooh Shiesty's rap style to Kodak's, writing, "Pooh shiesty is Kodak son. I been said that. From the spreading to the blrddd to the slow rapping. Just a different location n accent. He ain’t shitty. He just claim he started shit Kodak did."

See more reactions from fans on Twitter about the Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty beef below.

