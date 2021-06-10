Judge Revokes Pooh Shiesty’s Previous Bond, Forces Him to Remain in Jail Until Trial

A new development has been made in Pooh Shiesty's legal dispute regarding a shooting incident last October and another over the Memorial Day holiday weekend last month.

Based on a tweet from reporter David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Pooh's bond in his case for a shooting on Oct. 8, 2020 in Bay Harbor Islands area near Miami was reportedly revoked by a judge this morning (June 10). According to the news outlet, the Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams, will remain in jail until trial.

Ovalle shared via social media that in response to Pooh receiving a $10,000 bond from a Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday (June 9), a second judge, who was to determine if the rhymer would be released, has opted to keep Pooh Shiesty behind bars.

"There is not a chance I am giving this kid a bond right now," the judge reportedly said.

Based on information XXL obtained from the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts database today, Pooh Shiesty's $10,000 bond and the $45,000 bond he was granted in relation to the charges he received from his 2020 shooting incident have both been revoked. Additionally, he has an arraignment hearing scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m.

The 1017 Records artist's court appearance yesterday was in connection to him surrendering to authorities following a shooting at King of Diamonds strip club in Miami on May 30. Pooh Shiesty has been charged with aggravated battery in the incident, in which prosecutors argued that he intentionally tried to shoot the security guard who sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Pooh Shiesty's legal counsel, however, argued that security was escorting the rapper out of the club and after money fell out of Shiesty's pocket, there appeared to be some sort of discrepancy, resulting in Pooh shooting at the ground. The rapper's legal team claims it could've been an accidental discharge of the firearm and the bullet ricocheted and hit the guard in the leg.

He has been ordered to stay away from the victim, who was treated for his injuries, and he must not go within 500 feet of King of Diamonds.

Pooh's trial date for his October of 2020 shooting incident is unclear.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's legal team and a rep for the rapper for a comment on the court's decision.