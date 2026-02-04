Pooh Shiesty Surprises His Mom With $1.1 Million Home

Pooh Shiesty has surprised his mother with a $1.1 million house he bought for her.

On Tuesday (Feb. 3), Pooh Shiesty jumped on his Instagram Story and shared videos from his mother, Gladys Baines (aka Mama Shiesty on IG), of her being surprised after walking inside her $1.1 million home courtesy of Shiesty, himself. In the clip below, you can see the Memphis rapper's mom overcome with tears as she walked into her spacious kitchen and saw the ballon letters spelling H-O-M-E.

Luxury real estate agent Missy Perrin shared photos and video on her IG account of Baines celebrating her lavish new home. Ms. Perrin thanked the Memphis rapper for trusting her in finding a new house for his mom.

"The whole world been waiting on me, I couldn’t fumble this," Ms. Perrin wrote in the caption referencing Shiesty's lyric from his latest single, "FDO."

"Thank you for trusting me with your Mom," Ms. Perrin added. "Thank you for trusting me through the process."

Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell D. Williams Jr.) is currently on home confinement until April 11. The 26-year-old rhymer was released early from federal prison on Oct. 7, 2025. Recently, the 1017 Global Music artist had to shoot down rumors that he snitched in order to secure his early release from prison.

On Jan. 10, Shiesty shared a video on his IG Story showing the indictment for his gun case, for which he served over three years in prison. "Never told and never folded," he wrote in the caption.

Pooh Shiesty is currently prepping his new album, which has no scheduled release date as of yet.

See Pooh Shiesty Surprising His Mom With a $1.1 Million Home

Get our free mobile app