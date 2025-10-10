Pooh Shiesty Didn’t Snitch in His Gun Case Despite What Wack 100 Claims

Pooh Shiesty's attorney is clearing the air after Wack 100 claimed the Memphis, Tenn. rapper snitched in his gun case.

On Friday (Oct. 10), Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared a post on Instagram addressing the ratting allegations

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen says. "It's next level how stupid he is...Long story short, Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

Cohen says Pooh received a lighter sentence because the alleged victim had a firearm and ammunition in his car.

"What was cooperation was the amazing work of his lawyer," Cohen added. "Not one single defendant in that case flipped on anybody. Because there was no one to flip on."

Cohen's post came after Wack 100 claimed to have been sent paperwork earlier this week that allegedly reveals Pooh Shiesty cooperated with prosecutors when he was arrested following a robbery and shooting in Bell Harbor Islands, Fla., in 2020.

"You see what they been sending me," Wack 100 told DJ Akademiks on a recent livestream. "I don't know what triggered them. They sending the paperwork. You see what they saying."

Pooh pleaded guilty to gun conspiracy charges in connection with the case in 2022 and was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison. With good behavior and completion of a residential drug abuse program, Pooh was released on Tuesday (Oct. 7) after serving over three years.

See Pooh Shiesty's Attorney Call Out Wack 100 and See Wack 100 Claim Pooh Shiesty Might Have Snithed