Pooh Shiesty Shows Indictment Paperwork, Says He ‘Kept It G’

Pooh Shiesty shows his indictment paperwork to dispel any rumors that he didn't keep it solid in his case.

On Jan. 10, the Memphis rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story displaying the indictment for his gun case, for which he served over three years in prison and was released last October.

"They smacked up with more charges, thinking that sh*t would break us or make us or break us," Pooh says in the video. "Three of the most solid ni**as you will ever see name on a piece of paper...We kept it G. We traumatized by this sh*t...Y'all better watch y'all mouth when y'all say a ni**a name...Never told and never folded."

"Traumatized, they don't know the half," he captioned the post.

Shortly after Pooh Shiesty was released from prison, Wack 100 helped spread the rumor that Pooh snitched in the case. Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, later set the record straight.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen said. "It's next level how stupid he is...Long story short, Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

After releasing the new single "FDO" last month, Pooh Shiesty is currently prepping his new album.

Watch Pooh Shiesty Showing His Indictment Papers and Saying He Kept It Solid