Pooh Shiesty Gives His Most Honest Interview Yet on Life In Prison, His New Album and Getting a Second Chance

Pooh Shiesty isn't fumbling his second chance. For 1,580 days, the 26-year-old Memphis rapper sat in prison, never really knowing if he'd be a free man again. He went in at 22 years old, the same month he was named a 2021 XXL Freshman. After pleading guilty in 2022, to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes for a robbery and shooting that occurred in July of 2020, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. On Oct. 6, 2025, he was released after serving three years. Now Pooh is back outside, changing up certain people, places and things in order to live a better life.

On Dec. 5, XXL traveled to Dallas where Pooh Shiesty currently resides to sit down with him for his most honest interview yet since coming home. The rhymer opened up in a very candid conversation about life inside and his plans for new music. While he was forced to sit still for quite some time, those moments helped him lyrically, mentally and spiritually. Pooh reevaluated his life, wrote more lyrics, fed his mind with books and developed a stronger relationship with God. He's set on never going back behind bars.

The car connoisseur was also dedicated to sharpening his pen, which can be heard on his new single, "FDO," produced by his longtime producer TP 808s. The track, dropping Friday (Dec. 12), proves Pooh hasn't missed a beat. He delivers the same slick rhymes and boastful energy that earned him acclaim in the first place, just with a renewed vigor.

"'FDO,' I had to come with this particular song because it's like the message," Pooh tells XXL. "It fit around the 'I'm back' typa vibe. The thought process on it, I really was getting it together as I was in there doing my time. But I couldn't finish it because I'm getting new experiences and I'm going through new things. So, like I wrapped it up first day in the studio, with everything, the whole coming home experience. I couldn't rap in the song on how my welcome was when I came home... I did it when I came home and everything just hit me and it came out perfect."

Life locked up isn't easy, but Pooh Shiesty made the most of sitting in his cell. He brought some good habits home with him that he's already applying to his daily grind. "Working out, that's one," he shares. "Never worked out before. Never. Reading, I wouldn't just too much of a fan of picking up books. But I'll read all day long. I got my reading game up in there. Knowing how to like, choose between rational and irrational decisions, you know, just decision-making and thinking before I act. Working on my temper. Knowing how to communicate better. I learned how to communicate better. It's a lot of good things."

Nearly four years away means the streets have been missing Mister Pooh's music. His Shiesty Season album, the hit "Back in Blood," which just went eight-times platinum, and other loosies like "Day One" and "Federal Contraband 2" have satisfied his supporters, but there's nothing like hearing the new and improved Pooh back on the mic. He's also sober. "The more clean version," Pooh shares of the new version of himself that fans can get used to now. "The more focused Pooh Shiesty. Clearer vision, I can see clearer now. I got it. It's my second run. Like a second chance, for real"

Take a look as Pooh Shiesty discusses what to expect on his next album, the rappers that reached out to him while in prison, guidance from Gucci Mane, the lyrical exercises he perfected, his relationship with God, building his CMO brand and more.

Watch Pooh Shiesty's Interview With XXL

See Photos From Joey Bada$$ and J.I.D's XXL Magazine Fall 2025 Cover Shoot