Pooh Shiesty Released From Prison

Pooh Shiesty is a free man.

On Monday (Oct. 6), the Memphis, Tenn., rapper was freed from federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he has been serving time since 2022 on firearm conspiracy charges. Pooh's friends and family put on a welcome-home party for the newly freed rhymer. Footage from the party can be seen below.

Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has released the following statement to XXL about his client's release.

"I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years," the statement reads. "The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years. I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience. He is excited to start the next chapter of his story. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think that this is just the beginning of his second act."

Pooh was originally arrested in October of 2020, in connection with a robbery and shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. While out on bond, he was arrested for a Miami strip club shooting in May of 2021. In January of 2022, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes. That April, he was sentenced to 63 months.

Pooh was originally slated to get out on April 11, 2026.

Watch Footage From Pooh Shiesty's Welcome-Home Party