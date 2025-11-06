Pooh Shiesty Returns to the Studio to Make First New Music Since Prison Release

A month after being released from prison, Pooh Shiesty is back in the studio.

On Wednesday night (Nov. 5), the Memphis rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story. In the clip, Pooh is standing on a high-rise balcony.

"Breaking news," he says as he shows his ankle monitor to the camera. "Studio, studio, studio, studio. Record, studio."

He wrote over the video, "75 % Back Outside 100 % Studio Ready."

Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison on Oct. 6 after serving about three years of his 63-month sentence for conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug‑trafficking crimes.

Shortly after his release, Wack 100 started spreading rumors that Pooh may have snitched in his case, which Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, vehemently denied.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen responded to the allegations in a video shared on social media. "It's next level how stupid he is...Long story short, Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

"What was cooperation was the amazing work of his lawyer," Cohen added. "Not one single defendant in that case flipped on anybody. Because there was no one to flip on."

A couple of weeks ago, Pooh publicly called out people who did not answer his calls while he was behind bars.

He has yet to put out any music since his release.

Watch Pooh Shiesty Reveal He Is in Studio Mode