Pooh Shiesty Calls Out ‘the MFs’ Who Didn’t Pick Up His Jail Calls

Pooh Shiesty calls out people who didn't answer his phone calls when he was in prison.

On Sunday (Oct. 26), the Memphis rapper shared a post on Instagram addressing the people who did stay in contact while he was doing his three-year bid.

"Same MFs didn't answer them jail calls got they phones in they hand 24/7 out here," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

On Oct. 6, Pooh Shiesty was freed from federal prison in Pennsylvania after serving over three years on firearm conspiracy charges. Pooh was welcomed back home with a party attended by family and friends.

Shortly after his release, Wack 100 spread a rumor that Pooh had cooperated with the prosecution in his case. However, Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, set the record straight.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen said in a video shared on Instagram. "It's next level how stupid he is...Long story short, Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

Fans are eagerly awaiting the rapper's return to music. In the same post where he addresses people who flaked on him, he teases the upcoming track "Federal Contraband 3," the follow-up to his last single released in 2023.

Watch Pooh Shiesty Call Out People Who Didn't Pick Up His Jail Calls