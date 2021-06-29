Pooh Shiesty Indicted by Feds, Authorities Use His Instagram Posts of Money and Car as Evidence

Pooh Shiesty has been indicted on several federal charges in connection to a shooting incident in the Miami area from October of 2020.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (June 29), Pooh, born Lontrell Williams, was hit with federal charges of Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime, Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence on June 25.

Pooh Shiesty faces a maximum of 20 years each for Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime, Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and a maximum life sentence for Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. It's unclear if the time would run concurrently.

Two other men, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, are facing the same charges the Memphis rapper.

Based on the probable cause affidavit, filed on June 3 and unsealed on Fri., June 25, Pooh Shiesty, Brown, and Darosa are accused of participating in a robbery in the parking lot of the Landon Hotel, located at 9700 East Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., on Oct. 9, 2020, at around 1:50 p.m. that led to two individuals being shot.

As seen in video footage that began circulating online in January of this year, Pooh was spotted driving a bright green McLaren sports car moments before the shooting. The court filings state that Brown rode in the passenger seat while Darosa drove a separate black Mercedes Maybach. The men were meeting up with two other individuals to purchase a pair of high-end sneakers and marijuana. Pooh Shiesty also rented his vehicle from one of these men and was hoping to get an extension on his rental. However, things took a turn and the two men sustained individual gunshot wounds to the hip and butt.

Shortly after Pooh, Brown and Darosa arrived at the hotel, one man, described as "Victim 1," approached the rapper and gave him a shopping bag, which held the sneakers. Pooh removed them from the bag and examined them. The other man, "Victim 2," got into Pooh Shiesty's McLaren and sat in the passenger seat, where Brown was once sitting, to collect payment for the shoes. As "Victim 2" held one of the sneakers, Pooh pointed a Draco semi-automatic pistol at the second victim and ordered him to leave the shoes in the car.

Darosa, who was in his black Mercedes with two other unnamed individuals, got out of his car and attempted to rob the second victim of his jewelry. While the victim tried to stop Darosa from taking his jewels, Pooh Shiesty shot "Victim 2" in the butt. The victim then went to his own car, leaving the unpaid for sneakers in Pooh's possession. The victim apparently has a shoe-selling business and sells items across states.

Pooh didn't pay for the marijuana either.

Moments later, Brown shot the first victim in the hip. "Victim 1" fell to the ground near Pooh Shiesty's McLaren and his own car when the rapper pulled out the Draco firearm on him as well and asserted, "Don't you try it."

Pooh Shiesty, Brown and Darosa returned to their respective vehicles and left the scene. The court filing says Pooh never exited his car.

Surveillance footage from the incident also caught a Louis Vuitton bag falling out of the driver's seat of the McLaren as Pooh fled the scene after the shooting. Law officials later recovered the bag, which contained $40,912.

The filing also notes that on Pooh Shiesty's official Instagram account, photos were uploaded to his account of several long rifles and $100 bills prior to the October of 2020 shooting incident. One of the $100 bills had a serial number of "L873066478J," which matched one of the $100 bills found in the Louis Vuitton bag that was recovered by police.

The affidavit also claims there were tagged images on Pooh's Instagram account of him posing with a green McLaren, similar to the one he was driving on the day of the shooting. Darosa also had photos of a Draco firearm, like the one Pooh Shiesty used, on his IG page.

Both victims spoke to police while being treated at the hospital and identified Pooh, Brown and Darosa. "Victim 1" said he had several encounters with the 1017 Records protégé because he rented Pooh the green McLaren. The victim also labeled Brown as Pooh's road manager.

Months later, on May 30, Pooh Shiesty had a performance at King of Diamonds nightclub where another shooting transpired. The affidavit notes that Pooh was paid the remaining balance for his performance in cash and a person in the crowd smacked his hand, causing his money to fall. The document says Pooh grabbed a pistol from his waistband and waved it to prevent attendees at the club from taking his money.

Security then removed Pooh from the club after seeing him brandish a firearm.

He fired one shot, striking a security guard and left the scene.

However, prior reports noted that the money fell from Pooh's pocket and he fired a shot at the ground, which subsequently hit security guard Frivin Dor. Dor initially gave a statement to police following the incident, but later recanted, saying that he was on a powerful pain medication called Dilaudid and was unable to recall what he told law enforcement. Dor suggested that a mechanical fan could've fallen in a nearby parking lot that night, causing commotion in the club.

Pooh Shiesty turned himself in to authorities on June 8 and has been behind bars ever since. He was granted a $10,000 bail from one judge, but the bail was later denied by another, thus forcing him to remain in jail. At the time, he was located at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. According to the Bureau of Prison inmate search, Pooh is currently housed at Miami FDC federal prison.

Earlier this month, a report emerged that the U.S. Attorney's Office put a "federal detainer" on Pooh, indicating that he'd likely be facing federal level charges.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's legal team and a rep for the rapper for a comment on this matter.

Bureau of Prisons