At the age of 2, Kulture Kiari Cephus has proven she has a more extravagant life than many of us could possibly dream of. The toddler was treated to a gift more expensive than 1,000 Barbie dolls for her birthday recently.

On Wednesday (June 15), Offset shared a video of himself gifting his fourth-born child, whom he shares with Cardi B, a Hermes Birkin bag for her birthday. "Late is better then never I Birkin my baby," Offset wrote as the Instagram caption to the video, gifting his baby girl with a pink purse.

While it's no secret that celebrity children live rather lavish lifestyles, a new Birkin typically ranges from $12,000 to more than $200,000, according to Fortune. However, the handbags can also be purchased second-hand and are a tad cheaper. Nonetheless, the purchase drew in many mixed opinions from fans.

After receiving criticism from people commenting on social media about the gift, Cardi B hopped online to explain why she and Offset chose to gift their daughter with a Birkin bag.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer shit, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'" the "I Like It" rapper said. "Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

As Cardi continues, the 27-year-old rapper explains how celebrity kids should match their parents' fly since they might be expected to attend red carpets.

"It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers," she continued. "Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking shit. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

In response to Cardi's video explanation, one fan wrote, "Cause your baby finna Carry around a Birkin half as big as her."

Despite Cardi B trying to get people to understand why Kulture was given the gift, many people continued to offer their opinions about their parenting style. Check out more of the comments below.