These Are the Funniest Rappers Guaranteed to Make You Laugh

Having personality matters in hip-hop. Rappers trying to win people over or just stand out from the crowd do so by the way they act and carry themselves—it tells fans plenty about the artist. From hip-hop's very beginnings, some of the largest, funniest personalities in rap have entertained fans. These days, there are plenty of hilarious rappers to choose from, and we highlight a few here. The focus is on the rappers with the best sense of humor and the ones who are good for laughs on the regular.

Some rappers have taken their ability to make people laugh and gone outside of rap with it. Tyler, The Creator was much wilder in his younger days, and that carefree attitude coupled with his comedic timing helped him (and Odd Future) get their own show on Adult Swim called Loiter Squad, where they acted out comedic skits. Action Bronson also had a slate of shows on Vice on multiple topics, from discussing conspiracy theories to traveling the world and trying food on F*ck, That's Delicious. His candid demeanor and snarky commentary is always good for a laugh. Vince Staples is talented and very much respected for both his wit and sense of humor. After building this reputation outside of the music across plenty of tweets and interviews, he got his own show on Apple Music's Beats 1, Ramona Radio, to further share wisecracks on a different platform.

There are plenty of other artists that are just as funny, but let it be known that it mostly shows up through social media. Boosie BadAzz is a prime example. When he isn't getting into trouble for stating things he likely shouldn't on social media, he is pure entertainment, whether he's arguing with viewers of his Instagram Live or living his day to day life. Cardi B, who has been more serious as of late, finds a way to poke fun at anything, and her friendly disposition makes her content feel relatable. Then there's 50 Cent, who's reputation precedes him. The Queens rapper uses social media to diss his enemies or just make fun of anyone, and has amassed a huge following, partly because of that.

There's many different ways to be funny. These Are the Funniest Rappers Guaranteed to Make You Laugh. Find your favorite funny rappers below.