Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.

This year's Song of the Year honor was elected by XXL's Awards Board, which consists of over 200 power players in the music industry. Newly inducted members for 2023 includes string-pullers like 10K Projects' CEO Elliot Grange, Quality Control's VP of A&R Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Rolling Loud's cofounder Tariq Cherif. Plus legendary rappers such as Method Man, Jadakiss and Pusha T, among plenty others.

Other categories that were included in this year's voting process are as follows: Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Producer of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year and Album of the Year. Lastly, the People's Champ Award was voted in by the dedicated fans of rap, who chose between acts like Kendrick Lamar, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy.

Big salute to Future for winning Song of the Year.