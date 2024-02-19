Sexyy Red's triumphant year has earned her Best New Artist of 2024 for the XXL Awards.

Being deemed the winner on Monday (Feb. 19), Sexyy Red's victory comes after facing off against other promising contenders such as Destroy Lonely, Finesse2Tymes, Central Cee, Teezo Touchdown, Lola Brooke and Rob49. In a short span of time, Sexyy has garnered millions of streams on her singles "Pound Town" with Tay Keith, "Pound Town 2" with Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj, and SkeeYee," not to mention her features with Drake, Lil Durk, Young Nudy and Latto, Nardo Wick, 41 and much more.

Sexyy Red's foot has been firmly planted on the gas since her attaining virality this past summer with her breakout single, which has resulted in a Drake cosign that led to a feature on the 6 God's "Rich Baby Daddy," opening for the Toronto rapper's It's All a Blur Tour.

Even a new baby can't pump the brakes on Sexyy's growing success.

GloRilla Wins Best New Artist for the XXL Awards 2023

Last year, the Best New Artist award went to none other than GloRilla. The Memphis, Tenn. rapper bested her peers BabyTron, Cochise, Ice Spice, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana and Yeat, which was understandable considering the summer of 2022 belonged entirely to Glo. After dominating the hotter months with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," GloRilla dropped her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, in November of 2022. The project included the Cardi B-assisted "Tomorrow 2," which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Other XXL Award winners were carefully selected by XXL's esteemed Awards Board. The other awards include Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Producer of the Year and Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year.

The XXL Awards Board is comprised of over 200 music execs, industry insiders, DJs, publicists, managers, tastemakers and rappers themselves. Some of the biggest board members include Derrick Arroh, Theola Borden, Shari Bryant, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Charlamagne Tha God, Tariq Cherif, Tina Davis and Amir "Cash" Esmailian and artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Future, Cam'ron, Missy Elliott, Tech N9ne and dozens of others.