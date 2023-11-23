Sexyy Red Possibly Pursuing Legal Action Against Company Using A.I. to Impersonate Her Voice

Sexyy Red is possibly pursuing legal action against the Company for using A.I. to impersonate her voice.

Sexyy Red Considering Legal Action Over A.I. Voice Impersonation

On Thursday (Nov. 23), Sexyy Red jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a person's tweet featuring an advertisement that she didn't approve of at all. In the ad, which you can watch below, an A.I. is impersonating the St. Louis rapper's voice while promoting a free stimulus program with a "health spending card." The ad also featured A.I.-generated clips of the "Pound Town" rhymer.

Sexyy Red was not happy about the ad and made it clear that she's going to hit up her attorney to investigate the company that is using A.I. to illegally replicate her voice.

"My lawyer bout to have a field day," she wrote.

Cardi B's Voice Was Also Impersonated Using A.I., She's Threatening Legal Action

Sexyy Red is not the only rapper whose voice was replicated by A.I. without permission.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22) a fan alerted Cardi B to an advertisement from USA Wellness Wave that is using A.I. to replicate Cardi's voice, while advertising another stimulus payment program. The ad also included A.I.-generated videos of the Grammy Award-winning rhymer.

In response, Cardi said this would be an easy payday for her once her attorneys slapped the company with a lawsuit.

"AI is crazy smh," she wrote. "Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap...I love easy money."

You can watch the A.I.-driven ad featuring a fake Cardi B's voice below.

See Sexyy Red's reaction to an ad that's using A.I. to replicate her voice below.

