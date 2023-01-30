GloRilla Wins Best New Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Every year, new artists burst onto the scene, delivering unique cadences, catchy or lyrical bars, plus much more. This year, an undeniably talented newcomer has been crowned the Best New Artist of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

GloRilla received the nod on Monday (Jan. 30), besting a list of her peers, including BabyTron, Cochise, Ice Spice, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana and Yeat. This crop of rising artists all brought something distinctive to the table in 2022, whether it was inescapable Billboard-charting singles, astronomical streaming numbers, milestone moments with icons or touring the country.

After putting out what was arguably one of the top songs and videos of summer 2022 with her hit single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," the Memphis rapper released her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, months later in November. The project houses the Cardi B-assisted "Tomorrow 2," which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla additionally dropped singles with CMG labelmate Moneybagg Yo titled, "On Wat U On," and "FTCU" with fellow Tennessean and Three 6 Mafia's leading lady, the late Gangsta Boo. Her "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" was also a fan favorite. The visual shows Glo having a carefree time with friends in a parking lot and clearly resonated with many of her supporters.

She also won Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

This year's winner was voted by the XXL Awards board, which includes dozens of new members who are the brains of varying operations behind the scenes within the music industry. Ashley Kalmanowitz, Brian Nolan, Cindy Agi, Danielle Price, Derrick Aroh, DJ Carisma, Dominick Prieto, Ericka Coulter, Franz de los Reyes, Isabel Quinteros Annous, James McMillan, Jason Davis, Jason Kpana, Jason Wiley, Jennie Boddy, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Lisa Wiggins, Luis Mota, Marleny Dominguez, Michelle McDevitt, Mike G, Mike Navarra, Peter Jideonwo, Randy Henderson, Robert Gibbs, Ron Stewart, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Yashar Zadeh are some of the new board members this year.

Other new members on the board include artists Ghostface Killah, Future, Jadakiss, Method Man and Pusha T.

Last year, 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst took home the honor of Best New Artist. The Los Angeles-bred rap-crooner had an impenetrable year that encompassed the success of his hit "Chosen" with Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, the arrival of his solo EP, Just for Clarity, and the release of Sixtape 2 with frequent collaboration Bino Rideaux. Blxst also offered vocal support for big-name rap legends like Nas, Snoop Dogg and more.

Major shout-outs to Big Glo for her Best New Artist win. It's only up from here.