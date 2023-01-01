Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms

The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo.

According to a Fox 13 report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources.

Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul went on his Instagram page today and confirmed the sad news that Gangsta Boo had passed away. DJ Paul posted a photo of Boo behind an iDJ console holding a blunt in her hand. The cause of death has not been disclosed. She was 43 years old.

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia. She made her first rap appearance with the group on their second album, Chapter 1: The End, in 1996. She would also appear on the group's 1997 follow-up Chapter 2: World Domination, 2000's When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 and 2001's Choices: The Album.

While with Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo also dropped solo albums. In 1998, she released her debut studio project, Enquiring Minds, followed by Both Worlds *69 in 2001. Boo left the group in 2002 over money issues and creative differences. Around that time, she discovered God and changed her name to Lady Boo to separate herself from the group.

"I'm officially not a member of Three 6 Mafia right now," she told MTV News in 2001. "There's no problem. Sometimes people grow apart, and basically, that's what it is."

"I'm not cursing in my music no more. We just grew apart like a marriage," she added.

As for the name change, Boo attributed it to her growth and newfound faith.

"I wanted to change my name because of the stereotype that goes with 'Gangsta this' and 'Gangsta that,'" she explained. "I wasn't living the gangster lifestyle, so I wanted to lose the name. Everybody was always telling me that it didn't fit me anyway. I was young. I grew up and matured, so I decided to go with 'Lady Boo,' since I say Lady Boo in my raps anyway. That was kind of like my code name."

Through the years, Gangsta Boo (or Lady Boo) released multiple mixtapes and appeared on songs with artists like Yelawolf ("Throw It Up"), OutKast ("I'll Call Before I Come") and Run the Jewels ("Love Again [Akinyele Back])."

Most recently, Boo was featured on Latto's club banger "FTCU" with GloRilla.

Upon hearing the sad news of Gangsta Boo's death, several hip-hoppers jumped on social media to express their condolences.

El-P wrote: "love you Lola thank you for your friendship [broken heart emoji]."

Latto wrote: "NOOOOO [seven broken heart emojis]"

Duke Deuce tweeted: "Long Live The Queen Gangsta Boo [black heart]"

Rah Digga wrote: As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can't believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN [prayer hands emoji] [red heart emoji]."

DJ Mister Cee typed: "Rest In Peace To Legendary Female Rapper Gangsta Boo From Memphis Tenn. She Was Associated Wit Three 6 Mafia. She Was One Of The Female Rappers From The South The Set The Trends For So Many Other To Come After Her. This Is A Huge Loss For Memphis. Godspeed To Miss Yea Hoe!!!"

DJ Premier tweeted: "Wow not Gangsta Boo!!! That's my fuckin homie!!! [prayer hands emoji] [red heart] [dove of peace emoji]."

XXL wants to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gangsta Boo. May she rest in peace.

Watch Gangsta Boo Perform "I'm Fresh" (Live Performance) Below