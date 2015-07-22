Hustle & Flow Movie Debuts in Theaters – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

July 22, 2005: The independent film Hustle & Flow was released in select theaters on this day in 2005. Some say the notoriety the film would come to achieve from several diverse audiences is a result of the subtle combination of a familiar-faced cast and a realistic, gritty and broadly relative storyline.

Director Craig Brewer pulled off a surprisingly well-meshed slew of actors like Terrence Howard, who plays the hard-knocked protagonist DJay, Taryn Manning, playing Nola, one of DJay's main prostitutes, Taraji P. Henson, playing Shug as DJay's pregnant love interest. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and the storyline serve as a bit of a romanticization of an otherwise disdainful situation, as DJay struggles to find balance and financial stability between his hustle as a pimp and drug dealer, and his aspirations of becoming a rapper.

Watch Hustle & Flow Movie Clip - "Man Ain't Like a Dog" Below

While a groundbreaking film in the visual arts industry, Hustle & Flow brought significance to hip-hop in arenas outside of its traditionally occupied demographic. Aside from being a film centralized by the rags-to-riches themes of rap, the soundtrack of the film would prove to be particularly moving as well, earning the film an Oscar for "Best Original Song" for Three 6 Mafia's breakthrough song "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp," which they also performed at the 78th annual Academy Awards in 2006.

Watch Hustle & Flow Movie Clip - "Recording 'Hard Out Here For a Pimp' with Shug's Vocals Below

The song earned the Memphis group the distinction of being the first hip-hop group to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and the first hip-hop artists to ever perform at the ceremony. This performance, at a longstanding and well-recognized ceremony in the film industry, made what some would consider major headway in the level of regard and legitimacy for hip-hop held by other industry professionals.—Christina Kelly

Watch the Hustle & Flow Movie Trailer Below

Watch Three 6 Mafia and Taraji P. Henson's "Its Hard Out Here For A Pimp" Oscars 2006 Performance Below

