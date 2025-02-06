Lil Wayne’s Sensitive Skin, Post Malone’s Cul-de-Sac Party and More Rappers in 2025 Super Bowl Commercials

The Super Bowl is big business, and along with the game, major companies are shelling out hefty bags for Big Game ads. Some of rap's most well-known names are making cameos in these expensive promos.

While Lil Wayne did not get the call to perform at the Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans, and apparently won't even be attending, he has found himself in a Super Bowl ad for skincare line Cetaphil. In the promo, Weezy pops up in different scenarios where sensitive situations are occurring to pass out lotion. In one instance, a father meets his daughter's boyfriend for the first time and notices a condom in the boy's wallet.

"Damn, that's sensitive," Wayne exclaims while stepping in to provide the surprised mother with a bottle of lotion.

Beer company Bud Light has again tapped Post Malone for their Super Bowl ad, which finds the rapper kicking off a cul-de-sac party with a buddy by sending out beer invitations via leafblower.

Ludacris is also in a Big Game ad for Häagen-Dazs ice cream. The ad is a callback to the Fast and the Furious film franchise and also features actors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. Vin and Michelle have a slow ride down a scenic highway enjoying a ice cream bar when Luda pulls up and yells, "Hey, what happened to fast life?"

"Not today," Vin responds as he rides off into the sunset while Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'" plays.

Last year, LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Ice Spice and more made cameos in Super Bowl ads. Ye even bought a spot for his Yeezy line, which featured him promoting the company in a strange selfie video.

Super Bowl ads this year are running around $7-$8 million for a 30-second spot, according to USA Today.

Check out all the 2025 Super Bowl commercials featuring rappers, including Snoop Dogg and more below.