Post Malone Stars in Bud Light 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Post Malone Stars in Bud Light Ad for 2024 Super Bowl

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), Bud Light premiered their new 2024 Super Bowl ad featuring Post Malone. In the beer brand's over-the-top ad, which can be viewed below, a group of unsuspecting friends gather to watch football and as they open a bottle of beer, they unwittingly release the Bud Light Genie.

"Wishes is my thing," the mustache-donning genie tells the group, promising to make any request they want come true. "Gimme."

The people ask the Genie for some outlandish wishes including a giant bicep and the power of invisibility. The crew ups the ante and wishes for a "Best night ever," which includes riding around in a stretch DeLorean. When they hit a local bar for some Bud Lights, one person wishes for Peyton Manning to join them, while another one asks for Post Malone, who quickly pops up with iced-out grills in his mouth.

The Genie is then presented with a request from Peyton for a lively house part where Posty takes the stage with a a guitar and holding a Bud Light in his hand. However, an unexpected guest crashes the party—a life-sized T-Rex.

"Who asked for a T-Rex?" one person asks.

"Guilty," Post Malone says, raising his hand with a smile on his face.

The crew then asks the Genie to take them to Super Bowl 58, the upcoming NFL Championship matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place on Sunday (Feb. 11) in Las Vegas.

Post Malone and Swae Lee's Collaborative Hit "Sunflower" Goes 20-Times Platinum

Post Malone is having the best week ever. After his Bud Light Super Bowl ad debuted on social media, the Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday (Feb. 8) that Post and Swae Lee's 2018 duet has reached double-diamond status, becoming the very first song to do so in RIAA history.

"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish," RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said of the accomplishment in a press release, which can be viewed below. "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!"

See Post Malone bring a T-Rex to a house party in Bud Light's 2024 Super Bowl commercial below.

Watch Post Malone in Bud Light's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial