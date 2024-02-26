Quavo Has an Interesting Reaction to Seeing Fan’s Massive Back Tattoo of Rapper Next to Post Malone’s Face

Quavo has an interesting reaction to seeing a fan's massive back tattoo of the Atlanta rapper next to Post Malone's face.

Quavo's Reaction to Seeing a Huge Tattoo of Him Next to Post Malone Across a Fan's Back

On Thursday (Feb. 22), while Quavo was out in Milan, Italy to join Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for a Vultures album listening event, he had a very unique interaction with a loyal fan. While the former Migos member was posing for a photo op among a group of people in the northern Italian city, a fan named Daniele Cavarretta took off his shirt to expose an elaborate tattoo across his back that featured the faces of both Quavo and Post Malone.

As one would expect, the video clip below seemingly shows Quavo's reaction to the detailed body art as a mix of surprise, flattery and slight bewilderment as to why Daniele may have chosen both his and Post Malone's faces as the focus of his entire back.

Quavo Takes Takes Reaction to Fan's Tattoo Over to Instagram

Once Quavo provided the fan with a once-in-a-lifetime memory complete with photos and video, Cavarretta hit up Instagram to further commemorate the moment. In one IG post, Quavo tapped into the comments section to double down on his reaction that was caught in the footage.

"That was crazzy fr," Quavo wrote in the comment below accompanied by a crying laughing emoji.

The fan then replied with a comment of his own by referring to Quavo as a GOAT along with a crying laughing emoji of his own.

In the videos and Instagram comment below, check out Quavo's reaction to seeing a fan's massive tattoo of the Atlanta rapper inked up next to Post Malone.

Quavo Reacts to Fan’s Tattoo of Rapper Next to Post Malone’s Face danielecavarretta/Instagram loading...