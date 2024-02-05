Quavo and Lana Del Rey Spark Dating Rumors After Arriving at Grammys Party Together

Quavo and Lana Del Rey are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted arriving at a Grammy party together.

On Saturday (Feb. 3), Quavo and Lana Del Rey were photographed by paparazzi pulling up to The Fleur Room to attend a pre-Grammy party together. Video then emerged online of one pap asking Quavo directly whether Lana and Huncho were an item.

"We're having hits," Quavo replied, potentially hinting at a collaboration in the video below.

Lana didn't answer the paparazzi at all, and instead kept it cordial in her all-black attire. Quavo was seen rocking a white T-shirt and some designer jeans.

Quavo Spotted Out With Doja Cat

This is the second high-profile lady the former Migos rapper has been spotted out and about with in recent months. Back in September of 2023, Quavo and Doja Cat were seen having dinner together at Carbone New York. Quavo has previously been romantically involved with Saweetie and Karrueche Tran. Since this past March, it's been believed that Quavo has linked up with professional gymnast and model Erica Fontaine.

As for Lana, the last rapper she dated was G-Eazy in 2017. G-Eazy revealed in 2018 that they had broken up by name-dropping her in his song "Moana," claiming she wanted to get back together with him but that he wasn't interested.

