Doja Cat Reportedly Spotted Out on Dinner Date With Quavo

Doja Cat and Quavo have reportedly been spotted out on a dinner date together.

According to a report published by Daily Mail on Tuesday (Sept. 12), Doja Cat and Quavo enjoyed a fancy Italian dinner together on Monday evening (Sept. 11). In what's being referred to as a dinner date, the two high-profile rappers were seen headed into Carbone New York in the SoHo section of Manhattan.

In the photos at the link below, Doja Cat turned heads in a crop-top bralet with a floral print and a matching skirt while Quavo kept it casual with a blue and yellow button-up, jeans and a fresh pair of white sneakers.

Doesn't Doja Cat Have a Boyfriend?

While the nature of Quavo and Doja Cat's supposed dinner date remains unclear, Doja has been rumored to be dating comedian and pop musician Jeffery "J" Cyrus since November of last year. In fact, just last month, Doja Cat explained in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR that while she used to shy away from commitment, she is currently happy to be "in love."

"I love love. I'm possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit," Doja Cat said in the interview. "But right now, I'm in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before."

What Is Quavo's Relationship Status?

While Quavo is certainly no stranger to dating celebrities, having been romantically involved with the likes of Saweetie and Karruche Tran in the past, the former Migos spitter is rumored to be in a relationship of his own and Doja Cat isn't involved. Since this past March, it's been believed that Quavo is boo'd up with professional gymnast and model Erica Fontaine.

Check out the photos of Doja Cat and Quavo's reported dinner date in the Daily Mail article here.