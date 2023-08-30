Doja Cat Announces Release Date for New Scarlet Album, Shares Horrifying Trailer for Upcoming Song

Doja Cat's new album is loading. The California rapper recently revealed the project will be released in less than a month.

Doja Cat Shares Album Cover, Release Date

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Doja Cat shared on Instagram the cover art and release date for her upcoming album, which is titled Scarlet. The cover art features a large red spider on a white background. She revealed the release date for the LP as Sept. 22.

Doja Cat's New "Demons" Single Trailer

The release date reveal comes on the heels of Doja Cat announcing she will be dropping her new single, "Demons," on Friday (Sept. 1). On Tuesday, a horror-movie themed trailer for the new song was released. The cinematic clip features actress Christina Ricci as the resident of a home that is haunted by a demon played by Doja Cat.

Doja Cat Going on Tour

Back in June, Doja Cat announced she will be embarking on the aptly titled The Scarlet Tour. Doja will be taking Ice Spice and Doechii along for the ride, which begins on Halloween in San Francisco. The trio will make 24 stops in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Miami, New York, Boston, Detroit and more, before closing out on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

Peep the horror-movie style trailer for Doja Cat's new "Demons" single below.

Watch Doja Cat's "Demons" Trailer