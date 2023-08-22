Hilariously Creepy Video Shows Danny Brown’s Head Rapping on Ice Spice’s Body

A hilariously creepy video of Danny Brown's head rapping on Ice Spice's body is making its rounds on the internet.

Video of Danny Brown Fused With Ice Spice Surfaces

On Sunday (Aug. 20), Danny Brown shared a video on social media that is both disturbing and hard to look away from. In the doctored clip, which can be seen below, Danny Brown's head has been photoshopped onto Ice Spice's body in the video for her breakout single "Munch (Feelin U)." Danny Brown jokingly captioned the post, "That n***a a Munch," referencing the chorus to the viral track.

The Internet's Obsession With Ice Spice

This isn't the first time Ice Spice's voice or likeness has been used in a comedic fashion on social media. Back in February, someone created an A.I.-generated conversation between Ice Spice and President Joe Biden, where A.I. Joe attempts to woo the "Princess Diana" rapper. In April, someone created a version of "Munch (Feelin U)" using artificial intelligence that features Drake's vocals rapping the lyrics to the viral single. The audio clip even got a reaction from Drake who responded, "This the final straw A.I."

Ice Spice is currently prepping to hit the road with Doja Cat for The Scarlet Tour, which begins in October.

See video of Danny Brown as Ice Spice below.

Watch Danny Brown's Head on Ice Spice's Body in an Altered Version of the "Munch (Feelin U)" Video