Danny Brown Reveals He’s Going to Rehab

Danny Brown revealed he is going to seek help at a rehab facility.

On Tuesday (March 28), the Detroit rapper shared the update on Twitter after fans responded to him recently claiming his album has been shelved for two years during a recent episode of The Danny Brown Show.

"Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny sh*t I was drunk and talking sh*t and that’s why my dumb a*s is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out the album is mastered," Danny tweeted.

When a fan reminded the rapper of how he was wildin' on the show, Danny doubled down.

"That’s why alcohol is something I need to be done with cause it makes me hurt the people that care the most," he added.

Earlier this month, Danny teased his rehab stint during a show at SXSW.

“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old," he explained to concertgoers in a moment of vulnerability. "Y’all have y’all fun but sh*t could get dark. I’m going to get help. Honestly, my dumba*s supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my a*s in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens."

"Ima go do my lil time," he added. "But I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that shit … if I fu**ed your life up, I’m sorry."

Danny Brown is on the heels of dropping his joint project with JPEGMAFIA, Scaring the H*es, on March 24.

See Danny Brown Revealing He Is Heading to Rehab Today Below