November 2023 New Music Releases

The back half of 2023 has featured big-name releases from the likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, and November follows suit with more A-list projects.

Nicki Minaj Releases First Album in Five Years, Pink Friday 2

Fans have been waiting for Nicki Minaj's new album for five years. On Nov. 17, the head Barb in charge will return will her fifth album Pink Friday 2. Originally slated for an October release, Nick changed the date to November back in June.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," the rapper tweeted. "Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2."

Nicki released the single "The Last Time I Saw You" in September and also previewed the track "Big Difference" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in October. Other than that, Nick has been mostly mum on specific details on the release, her first since 2018's Queen.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Return With Welcome 2 Collegrove

On the same day Nicki Minaj makes her return, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will release their follow-up joint album Welcome 2 Collegrove. The collab project is the sequel to their album Collegrove, which dropped in 2016 and features production from Southside, Mike Will Made-It, TM88, Zaytoven, Metro Boomin and others. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tunechi and Tit have been teasing the follow-up album for years. During a March of 2022 digital cover story interview with XXL, 2 Chainz spoke about the release. The duo gave fans a taste of the new album with the Bangladesh-produced single "Presha," which dropped on Oct. 20. W2C will feature 21 tracks.

Chris Brown Releases 11th Album 11:11

It's been two years since Chris Brown dropped a solo LP. The Virginia crooner will close out 2023 with his 11th album 11:11. CB first announced the album back August, revealing the offering would feature 11 songs, which is a big different from his previous LPs, which included over 20 tracks.

"I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that," Breezy wrote on an Instagram post about the project over the summer. "But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11 make a wish."

The new album has been preceded by the singles "Summer Too Hot" and "Sensational."

See more November new releases from Rick Ross and Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, Danny Brown and more below.