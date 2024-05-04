Rick Ross’ Jet Crashes and He Blames It on Drake’s F16 Fighter Jet Shooting It Down

Rick Ross' jet crashed today, yet he's in surprisingly good spirits about the incident. The rapper is blaming the accident on his current foe, Drake.

On Friday (May 3), photos began circulating on social media that showed Rick Ross' Gulfstream G550 jet tilted to the side in some grass. The aircraft's left gold wing touches the ground while the wheels are dug into the dirt. Apparently, the wreck occurred in Dallas.

The Miami rapper confirmed that his jet went down in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥#rickrosscarshow june1st

#BBLDRIZZY

#Champagnemoments," he tweeted.

Ross, who dropped the diss track "Champagne Moments" aimed at Drake last month, continued to expand on the tale that his enemy shot down his jet on Instagram. In his Story, the Biggest Bawse tells a hilarious story about seeing

"Thank everybody for all the prayers, but I'ma tell you, we on the jet and I'm seein' da fighter jet [imitates flying noise]," Ross shares. "I see his nose. It's like Tom Cruise from Top Gun. I see his cheeks and nose going back from the G force. I can't say what happened, but it happened."

Take a look at photos of Rick Ross' jet crash and him hilariously blaming it on Drake.

