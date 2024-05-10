Here Are the Complete Lyrics to The Game’s ‘Freeway’s Revenge’
The Game is the latest rapper to enter his name into the 2024 hip-hop battle royale. And he has set his sites on Rick Ross on the new diss track "Freeway's Revenge."
The new diss from the Compton, Calif. rapper, which dropped on Friday (May 10), comes after he has been inexplicably taunting Ross on Instagram over the past few days.
"I be the fat n***as with skinny legs always running they mouth," Game wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 7). "It's quiet today Wingstop must be closed on Mondays."
Game shared an A.I. image of Ross in a police uniform running with a bucket of chicken in another post uploaded on Thursday (May 9). So the diss track seemed like a foregone conclusion.
On the song, Game mostly calls out Ross for being a phony. The name of the track references Rick Ross winning a lawsuit filed by former Los Angeles drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross, who unsuccesfully sued the rapper multiple times for using his name in 2010 and 2012. However, it is unclear if Game has a real beef with Rozay worthy of all this vitriol or if this is Game seeing an opportunity to jump on the rap battle bandwagon.
Read the lyrics to Game's new Rick Ross diss song below.
Complete Lyrics to The Game's "Freeway's Revenge" Rick Ross Diss
Intro
All I ask is, that you keep it real with me
All I ask is, that you keep it real with me
All I ask is, ooh ohh oh
Verse 1
Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it
Put his body on a scale like there's fish in it
I can see a b***h in him!
$20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it
Suicide, it's a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth's inside
You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack
Akademiks, get this n***a Ozempic starter pack
Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on
Ask Budden 'bout his brief encounter with King Kong
This ain't the Kendrick beef, my Drac' sing songs
Shots ring out, the neighbor better have his Ring on
Glocks swing out, doors open likе a swing arm
Pac lean out, Makaveli with the ring on
Opps is out, thеy on the same s**t that we on
Hospital wheelchair, hair wrapped, sling on
It's payback punk, for the drama you try to bring on
Maybach trunks, type of s**t we eat our wings on
My K-Dot s**t, I won't have to turn the beam on
It's that, time of the month, get this p***y somethin' to bleed on
Your baby mama told me you liked to get pee'd on
You a C.O., that's the last time you had keys on
And we know, you treat Gunplay like he a peon
And he know some s**t that ain't cool for him to speak on
My PO said "this ain't the record that we agreed on!"
Then cut it off like the ankle monitor for the beep on
My n***as'll learn French, just to get they scheme on
In Cali, with calicos don't need Khaled to get his scream on
We the west
Free the guys, I gotta free the West
I'm muy loco, I don't need a vest
I am watching Scarface cleaning techs
Shots gon' be direct, have you been through Cedar yet?
When cars pull up, we do explosives and heaters checks
The lights flick, the dogs bark, and n***as sleepin' less
Under palm trees, we got them choppas that'll eat your flesh
The real Rick Ross know every bird gotta leave the nest
You stole your name, I pulled your file (facts)
You looked at B.I.G. and stole his style (facts)
I smell pu***y, that odor foul (facts)
You ain't sold no birds, you trolled the owl
Verse 2
Draco flick, it's like the lighter on a Carter IV
Bad kid, good city, I study the art of war
Runnin' to that hand-me-down mansion, and lock up all the doors
Stop with all that ravin', n***a, you not from Baltimore
I don't wanna hear about no fish tanks and marble floors
No spiral steps, no swimming pools, no Hors D'oeuvres, no Audemars
No car shows, no pinky rings, no umbrellas in the car doors
Introduce me and my connect to that Columbian you chop that raw for
Was it fabricated? The lies you tell are getting saturated?
What happened to the birds in the Maserati, they just evaporated? (Boss)
That s**t be too exaggerated
F**kin with a Compton n***a, get you head decapitated
Let a DiCaprio, all that cap like you activated
"I just a bought a 100-foot yacht, and it was captivatin'"
Congratulations, what an imagination
From C.O. to drug kingpin now this n***a actin' Hatian
The stories these n***as tell
He gon' tell us he got a key for every n***a he got locked in a cell
He gon' tell us he just bought another crib, he livin' well
But he won't tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell
He poppin' pills, they startin' to f**k with his brain
Seizures off the lean, Balenciagas shorts got the s**t stains
He not a mastermind, he Gotti, line after line
Lay back in the Maybach, makin' up s**t just to pass the time
He think he Big Meech, free Larry Hoover
Miami a big beach, now watch how I maneuver
I don't tippy-toe, I know plenty Zoes
That pull up in semi trucks, hop out and let a semi go
So let me know
I let the boys in them drop Chevys go
It's humid in the 305, but they pushin' heavy snow
Compton grim reaper I will make you reap what the devil sow
Walkin' through LIV with the same eyes n***as had in Belly though
This ain't the new Death Row, the new old Harry O
Game's one of them n***as, Bleu DaVinci, Meech and Terry know
So of my advice is let it go
Oh, I almost forgot
F**k Bel-Air, it's West side, we let the Henny flow
So when that muzzle smoke, and when that thing hot
Even when the camera out of focus, just know the beam not
Run up on you, clean shots, look down on you
Flash on like an iPhone taped to the ceiling with the screen locked
This n***a drug women, that's how your team rock?
All that money that you rap about gon' get you a mean plot
But in the meantime, I'ma let you fake fiends cop
And I know you're doing your thing opp
But this is where the wings stop