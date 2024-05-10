Here Are the Complete Lyrics to The Game’s ‘Freeway’s Revenge’

The Game is the latest rapper to enter his name into the 2024 hip-hop battle royale. And he has set his sites on Rick Ross on the new diss track "Freeway's Revenge."

The new diss from the Compton, Calif. rapper, which dropped on Friday (May 10), comes after he has been inexplicably taunting Ross on Instagram over the past few days.

"I be the fat n***as with skinny legs always running they mouth," Game wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 7). "It's quiet today Wingstop must be closed on Mondays."

Game shared an A.I. image of Ross in a police uniform running with a bucket of chicken in another post uploaded on Thursday (May 9). So the diss track seemed like a foregone conclusion.

On the song, Game mostly calls out Ross for being a phony. The name of the track references Rick Ross winning a lawsuit filed by former Los Angeles drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross, who unsuccesfully sued the rapper multiple times for using his name in 2010 and 2012. However, it is unclear if Game has a real beef with Rozay worthy of all this vitriol or if this is Game seeing an opportunity to jump on the rap battle bandwagon.

Read the lyrics to Game's new Rick Ross diss song below.

Complete Lyrics to The Game's "Freeway's Revenge" Rick Ross Diss

Intro

All I ask is, that you keep it real with me

All I ask is, that you keep it real with me

All I ask is, ooh ohh oh

Verse 1

Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it

Put his body on a scale like there's fish in it

I can see a b***h in him!

$20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it

Suicide, it's a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth's inside

You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack

Akademiks, get this n***a Ozempic starter pack

Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on

Ask Budden 'bout his brief encounter with King Kong

This ain't the Kendrick beef, my Drac' sing songs

Shots ring out, the neighbor better have his Ring on

Glocks swing out, doors open likе a swing arm

Pac lean out, Makaveli with the ring on

Opps is out, thеy on the same s**t that we on

Hospital wheelchair, hair wrapped, sling on

It's payback punk, for the drama you try to bring on

Maybach trunks, type of s**t we eat our wings on

My K-Dot s**t, I won't have to turn the beam on

It's that, time of the month, get this p***y somethin' to bleed on

Your baby mama told me you liked to get pee'd on

You a C.O., that's the last time you had keys on

And we know, you treat Gunplay like he a peon

And he know some s**t that ain't cool for him to speak on

My PO said "this ain't the record that we agreed on!"

Then cut it off like the ankle monitor for the beep on

My n***as'll learn French, just to get they scheme on

In Cali, with calicos don't need Khaled to get his scream on

We the west

Free the guys, I gotta free the West

I'm muy loco, I don't need a vest

I am watching Scarface cleaning techs

Shots gon' be direct, have you been through Cedar yet?

When cars pull up, we do explosives and heaters checks

The lights flick, the dogs bark, and n***as sleepin' less

Under palm trees, we got them choppas that'll eat your flesh

The real Rick Ross know every bird gotta leave the nest

You stole your name, I pulled your file (facts)

You looked at B.I.G. and stole his style (facts)

I smell pu***y, that odor foul (facts)

You ain't sold no birds, you trolled the owl

Verse 2

Draco flick, it's like the lighter on a Carter IV

Bad kid, good city, I study the art of war

Runnin' to that hand-me-down mansion, and lock up all the doors

Stop with all that ravin', n***a, you not from Baltimore

I don't wanna hear about no fish tanks and marble floors

No spiral steps, no swimming pools, no Hors D'oeuvres, no Audemars

No car shows, no pinky rings, no umbrellas in the car doors

Introduce me and my connect to that Columbian you chop that raw for

Was it fabricated? The lies you tell are getting saturated?

What happened to the birds in the Maserati, they just evaporated? (Boss)

That s**t be too exaggerated

F**kin with a Compton n***a, get you head decapitated

Let a DiCaprio, all that cap like you activated

"I just a bought a 100-foot yacht, and it was captivatin'"

Congratulations, what an imagination

From C.O. to drug kingpin now this n***a actin' Hatian

The stories these n***as tell

He gon' tell us he got a key for every n***a he got locked in a cell

He gon' tell us he just bought another crib, he livin' well

But he won't tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell

He poppin' pills, they startin' to f**k with his brain

Seizures off the lean, Balenciagas shorts got the s**t stains

He not a mastermind, he Gotti, line after line

Lay back in the Maybach, makin' up s**t just to pass the time

He think he Big Meech, free Larry Hoover

Miami a big beach, now watch how I maneuver

I don't tippy-toe, I know plenty Zoes

That pull up in semi trucks, hop out and let a semi go

So let me know

I let the boys in them drop Chevys go

It's humid in the 305, but they pushin' heavy snow

Compton grim reaper I will make you reap what the devil sow

Walkin' through LIV with the same eyes n***as had in Belly though

This ain't the new Death Row, the new old Harry O

Game's one of them n***as, Bleu DaVinci, Meech and Terry know

So of my advice is let it go

Oh, I almost forgot

F**k Bel-Air, it's West side, we let the Henny flow

So when that muzzle smoke, and when that thing hot

Even when the camera out of focus, just know the beam not

Run up on you, clean shots, look down on you

Flash on like an iPhone taped to the ceiling with the screen locked

This n***a drug women, that's how your team rock?

All that money that you rap about gon' get you a mean plot

But in the meantime, I'ma let you fake fiends cop

And I know you're doing your thing opp

But this is where the wings stop

Listen to The Game's New Rick Ross Diss Song "Freeway's Revenge"