The Game Disses Rick Ross on New Song ‘Freeway’s Revenge’

The Game is going in on Rick Ross on the new diss song "Freeway's Revenge."

The Game Drops Rick Ross Diss

Diss songs have dominated the hip-hop headlines for the past several weeks and now Game wants a piece of the action. On Friday (May 10), the Compton, Calif. rapper jumped into the ring by taking aim at Rozay. On the track, which was premiered by DJ Akademiks, Chuck blasts the Miami rapper throughout the duration.

"Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it/Put his body on a scale like there's fish in it," Game rhymes. "I can see a b***h in him/$20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it suicide/It's a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth's inside."

Game continues: "You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/Akademiks, get this n***a Ozempic starter pack/Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on/Ask Budden 'bout his brief encounter with King Kong/This ain't the Kendrick beef, my Drac' sing songs/Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his Ring on."

The song title references Game getting get back for Rick Ross taking the name of Los Angeles drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross. Freeway sued Ross for copyright infringement in 2010 and 2012, with both cases being dismissed. Following another motion being filed in state court in 2013, which added Ross' label Warner Music Group to the suit, the court ruled in favor of the rapper citing his First Amendment right.

The Game Taunts Rick Ross

The Game's new diss comes on the heels of him inexplicably taunting Rick Ross on Instagram for the past couple of days.

"I be the fat n***as with skinny legs always running they mouth," Game wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 7). "It's quiet today Wingstop must be closed on Mondays."

In another post uploaded on Thursday (May 9), he shared an A.I. image of Ross in a police uniform running with a bucket of chicken.

It is unclear why Game is going at Ross other than not wanting to be left out of the current beef that is headlining hip-hop. Earlier this month, Game commented about hip-hop being watered down and partially blaming J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar.

"My level of disrespect has no limit & I can actually rap rap," Game responded to a comment about him possibly trading shots with another rap in a battle. "Fans gone choose up with whatever artist is currently safe for the culture to love as a whole but every real rap n***a in this s**t KNOW who to play with & who not to."

He added, "Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down, then Cole apologized and turned this s**t into Kool-Aid wit no sugar.- Chuck Taylor."

So, it sounds like Game has been itching to go toe-to-toe with someone and saw Rozay as the mark.

Listen to The Game's new Rick Ross diss song "Freeway's Revenge" below.

Stream The Game's "Freeway's Revenge"