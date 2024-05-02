The Game Blames J. Cole’s Apology for Helping Water Down Rap

The Game blames J. Cole's apology for helping water down the rap game.

The Game Weighs In on Current Rap Beef

On Wednesday night (May 1), Game shared a post on Instagram, which can be seen below, responding to a tweet mentioning him from The Joe Budden Podcast cohost Ice. The Compton, Calif. rapper shared a screenshot of Ice's post, which read: "I want one of these rap n***as to diss Game. Just so y'all can see what a proper diss record sounds like."

Game captioned the post, "Cause my level of disrespect has no limit & I can actually rap rap. Fans gone choose up with whatever artist is currently safe for the culture to love as a whole but every real rap n***a in this s**t KNOW who to play with & who not to."

He added, "Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down, then Cole apologized and turned this s**t into Kool-Aid wit no sugar.- Chuck Taylor."

Beef Is Headlining Hip-Hop

Hip-hop is currently rife with beef, as several artists are in battle mode. Drake and Kendrick Lamar are locked in, with K-Dot finally releasing his response to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" by dropping "Euphoria" on Tuesday (April 30). Drake and Rick Ross are also trading shots. Chris Brown and Quavo are in a bitter back-and-forth.

It seemed like fans were about to get an epic battle between Kendrick and Cole when Cole responded to being slighted on K-Dot's "Like That" verse by returning fire on "7 Minute Drill." However, Cole waived the white flag a few days later by apologizing at Dreamville Fest 2024. The move has polarized fans. But as things are beginning to get real between Kendrick and Drake, some people are understanding of his decision.

The Game is well-versed in the art of lyrical warfare, having gone toe-to-toe with the likes of 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Joe Budden, 40 Glocc, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Meek Mill and others in the past.

Check out The Game's post calling out J. Cole for helping water down the rap game below.

See The Game Commenting on Rap Beef