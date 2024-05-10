Oscar Mayer Capitalizes on Drake’s Current Beefs by Launching the BBL Glizzy Hot Dog Campaign

The Oscar Mayer brand is capitalizing on Drake's current beefs by launching their new BBL Glizzy hot dog campaign.

Oscar Mayer Flips Drake's Beefs Into Hilarious BBL Glizzy Ad

Oscar Mayer has become known for their tongue-in-cheek social media ads promoting their vast array of popular meat products. On Thursday (May 10), the brand took things into the hip-hop space in a hilarious way. Fully aware that the term glizzy has become common slang for hot dogs over the past few years, Oscar Mayer hit up Instagram to unveil a new campaign that not only uses the term but is also a direct reference to Drake's beef with both Rick Ross and Metro Boomin.

In the Instagram post below, Oscar Mayer shared a photo of two of their classic beef hot dogs all bunned up on a plate. One frank has "BBL" spelled out in mustard while the other is covered in the same condiment but spells out "Glizzy." They even went so far as to tag both Drake and Metro Boomin in the post along with the caption, "The only beef we care about now #BBL #Glizzy @champagnepapi @metroboomin."

What Does Oscar Mayer's Hot Dog Ad Have to Do With Drake's Beefs?

Oscar Mayer's BBL Glizzy promotion is a clever play on the disrespectful nickname Rick Ross appointed for Drake at the onset of their beef last month. In April, Ricky Rozay relentlessly referred to the Toronto MC as "BBL Drizzy" multiple times, insinuating Drake has undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure based on rumors he got liposuction done on his abs.

On the heels of that, Metro Boomin took the insult to new heights amid his current spat with the Six God, which is likely why Oscar Mayer tagged both artists in the BBL Glizzy post. Earlier this week, the Atlanta producer launched the "BBL Drizzy" beat giveaway. Metro cooked up an exceptionally soulful beat complete with a hook that takes aim at Drake's allegedly augmented backside. He then announced that the person who raps the best verse on the song, will receive $10,000 and a free beat cooked up by Metro Boomin himself.

Check out Oscar Mayer's hilariously clever BBL Glizzy hot dog ad in the Instagram post below.

See Oscar Mayer Reference Drake's Beef in the New BBL Glizzy Hot Dog Ad