Fans Think J. Cole Is Dissing YoungBoy Never Broke Again on New Lil Yachty Song ‘The Secret Recipe’

J. Cole's manager is refuting claims that Cole is dissing NBA YoungBoy on Lil Yachty's new track "The Secret Weapon," sort of.

"I’m pretty sure this is [cap emoji]," Ibrahim Hamad posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Not sure how y’all heard that cole verse and put that together, impressive."

Fans think J. Cole is sending shots at YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Lil Yachty's new song "The Secret Recipe."

J. Cole Disses NBA YoungBoy?

On Friday (Sept. 29), Lil Yachty released the new EP, The Secret Recipe, which features the self-titled track with J. Cole. On the song, Cole drops lines that may be a direct shot at Top.

"N***as makin' threats and I laugh, that's 'cause you ain't a threat/Don't ask how I feel 'bout no rappers, s**t, they OK, I guess," the North Carolina rhymer spits. "Incomin' call, press the button, the one that say accept/He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death/I'm on your song, your streams goin' up, not quite the Drake effect/But don't complain, b***h, take what you get and cut the label check."

NBA YoungBoy and J. Cole Beef

NBA YoungBoy dissed Drake and appeared to clap at J. Cole back in May on the track "F**k the Industry Pt. 2," off his Richest Opp album. The Louisiana rapper appeared upset about not getting a feature from the Dreamville head honcho.

"J a h*, that n***a played it cold, like he was gon’ do a feature/So I texted his line, a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you," YB rhymed.

Fans React to J. Cole Verse

Fans on social media have been sounding off about the Cole verse and apparent beef.

"J. Cole definitely subbing NBA Youngboy lol," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Wym J Cole and NBA Youngboy have an issue? That’s so random lmao," someone else posted.

"J. Cole just destroyed NBA Youngboy," another post reads.

Check out J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe" verse and reactions below.

