YoungBoy Never Broke Again Denied Bail, Hit With Additional Charges – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly been denied bail following his recent arrest and now faces a total of 66 counts after being charged with three additional crimes.

NBA YoungBoy Denied Bail

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's legal issues continue to get worse. On Wednesday (May 1), local Utah news station KUTV reported new charges have been filed against NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, regarding his arrest earlier this month in connection to a large-scale prescription fraud ring. In addition to the 63 counts the rapper was initially charged with, he also faces another possession of a firearm by a restricted person felony charge and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription.

Court documents provided by KUTV show the Assistant State Attorney in Utah has also filed a motion deeming that YB should be held without bail until his trial.

"Even strict federal pre-trial supervision was unable to thwart his criminal activities and associations," wrote Clark Harms, Deputy Weber County Attorney. "Finally, defendant is charged with a felony and there is substantial evidence to support the charge and clear and convincing evidence that he violated several material conditions of his federal pre-trial release."

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the Weber County State Attorney for comment.

NBA YoungBoy Faces Two Major Legal Cases

NBA YoungBoy has been living in Utah for the last two years on house arrest as he awaits trial for a federal firearm case in Louisiana. Instead of keeping his nose clean, authorities say the rapper has been a part of a large-scale prescription ring. He was arrested on April 16 for charges including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

Authorities say Top was part of a scheme that involved calling in fraudulent prescriptions with faux patient names and birthdates using the names of real doctors. The rapper's associates would then allegeldy pick up the drugs from various pharmacies in the area. Authorities say YB himself was posing at doctors on multiple calls. One of the things that alerted pharmacists that something was amiss was the rapper's deep Southern accent.

YB has beat legal cases before. However, he appears to have an uphill legal battle on his hands, with two serious trials on the docket. His musical future is up in the air.