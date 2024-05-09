YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Bail Set at $100,000 – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly been granted a bail following his arrest in connection to an alleged prescription fraud ring.

NBA YoungBoy Bail Set

On Thursday (May 9), local Salt Lake City news outlet KUTV reported the latest update in the YB legal saga. According to the publication, YB appeared in Cache County Court in Utah on Thursday morning for a hearing to address the charges for his April 16 arrest. The rapper has been in the Cache County Jail since he was apprehended after authorities raided his Utah home. During the court hearing, YoungBoy's attorneys agreed to forego a preliminary hearing in exchange for a deal where the rapper would get a $100,000 bail. In doing so, Utah's 1st District Court Judge Spencer D. Walsh put things in motion for Top to face trial for the charges.

YoungBoy will be arraigned during his next court hearing, which has been scheduled for July 1. At that time, he will enter his plea.

NBA YoungBoy's Legal Issues Put Music Career in Limbo

The controversial rapper has been living in Utah for the last two years on house arrest as he awaits trial for a federal firearm case in Louisiana. Despite that fact, YB managed to put out a mind-boggling amount of music in that time. However, the new charges again threaten his freedom. His home was raided on April 16 by authorities in Utah who arrested the prolific rhymer and charged him with being a part of a prescription drug ring. At one point, he faced a total of 66 charges.

According to KUTV, that number has been knocked down to 49. The charges include identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

Police say YB would pose as a doctor and call in prescriptions using the real birthdates and names of unsuspecting victims. His associates would then allegedly pick up the meds from area pharmacies.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the Cache County State Attorney's Office for comment.

Check out photos of NBA YoungBoy during his recent court hearing below.

See the Latest Images of NBA YoungBoy