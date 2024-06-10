YoungBoy Never Broke Again Claims Birdman Never Loved Him on New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has major legal issues on his hands but that's not stopping him from releasing new music. He recently put out a new song where he addresses his relationship with Birdman, which has apparently soured.

NBA YoungBoy Addresses Birdman on "Tears of War" Track

On Sunday (June 9), YB released his latest single titled "Tears of War." The song was debuted on DJ Akademiks' YouTube channel along with the message: "Top Gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He miss yall." On the track, which can be heard below, YB name-drops the Cash Money CEO.

"Knew that Stunna never loved me, should've listened to Carter/Who wanna do somethin' with the Five? They know I put s**t in order," Top raps over pounding drums and piano chords.

NBA YoungBoy and Stunna at Odds?

Birdman took YoungBoy Never Broke Again under his wings in 2018 when the rapper was starting to blow up. Though YB didn't officially sign to Cash Money, the two have worked closely together, putting out the joint album From the Bayou in 2021. Stunna has stayed in YB's corner throughout the years. Last December, he defended YoungBoy after Joe Budden made some disparaging comments about the rapper.

YB's lyric may be in reference to a Lil Wayne line on the 2020 track "Multiple Flowers" featuring Lil Uzi Vert where Weezy raps "I had told YoungBoy to watch out for old head."

Check out NBA YoungBoy's new song where he addresses his relationship with Birdman below.

Stream YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Tears of War"