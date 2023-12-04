Birdman Warns Joe Budden to Leave YoungBoy Never Broke Again Alone

Birdman has jumped into the fray between Joe Budden and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The Cash Money Records honcho warned Joe to leave YB alone.

Birdman Advises Joe Budden to Leave NBA YoungBoy Alone

Joe Budden has pissed off NBA YoungBoy with his disparaging remarks about young rapper. After the Louisiana rhymer delivered his profanity-laced rant at the popular podcaster, rap mogul Birdman chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

In a post he shared on his Instagram Story on Sunday (Dec. 3), Birdman warned Joe Budden to not upset NBA YoungBoy—too late for that!—and to just leave the young rapper alone.

"@JOEBUDDEN YOU F*KIN WITH SOMETHIN YOU SHOULD LEAVE ALONG [blood drop emoji] STUNNA CORLEONE GOTTI NBARG [green heart emoji] [eagle emoji]," Birdman wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

There's no word if Joe Budden will heed Birdman's message.

NBA YoungBoy Goes Off on Joe Budden, Insults His Sex Drive

Birdman's message comes after NBA YoungBoy posted an angry video rant on his Instagram Story where he eviscerated Joe Budden for his criticism of his music on The Joe Budden Podcast. The Louisiana rhymer warned Joe to not mention his name ever again. He also insulted his manhood.

"Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," YB seethed in his videos, which can be viewed below.

"Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a," he continued. "Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me."

"I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a," he added. "B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

For the uninitiated, Gravedigger Mountain is located in Utah, which is where NBA YoungBoy lives under house arrest.

Joe Budden Says NBA YoungBoy's Music Is "Trash" and "Horrible"

The brouhaha between Joe Budden and NBA YoungBoy began with Budden’s popular podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast. On the most recent episode, titled “Malcolm on Ice,” the subject of YB’s music came up and Joe made it clear that he was not a fan.

"That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible," Joe said about YB's music in the video below. "He is horrible. He is really, really, really, really, really bad."

"He's really, really, really bad," Joe added again.

The issue that TJBP co-hosts have with NBA YoungBoy is the amount of albums YB has released in the past year. They feel that he has dropped way too much music and there has been a lack of quality control. They also believed that YoungBoy can't fully explore his creativity if he's stuck in his Utah home all day and can't travel outside of the state.

Nevertheless, Joe Budden maintained his position that NBA YoungBoy's music is trash, period.

