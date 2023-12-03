YoungBoy Never Broke Again Goes on Angry Rant at Joe Budden and Insults Joe’s Sex Drive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again goes off on Joe Budden in his angry rant aimed at the podcaster and even insults Joe's sex drive.

NBA YoungBoy Slams Joe Budden In Angry Rant

Following Joe Budden's criticism of NBA YoungBoy on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the Louisiana rapper jumped on his Instagram Story on Sunday (Dec. 3) to express his displeasure with the podcaster in a profanity-laced rant. YB called out Joe for his remarks and warned him to not speak on his name. He even poked fun at his manhood.

"Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," he wrote in the video, which can be viewed below.

"Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a," he continued. "Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me."

"I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a," he added. "B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

For those who don't know, Gravedigger Mountain is in Utah where NBA YoungBoy lives under house arrest.

Joe Budden Says NBA YoungBoy Is "Trash" and "Horrible"

NBA YoungBoy is highly pissed off at Joe Budden for his disparaging remarks he made about him on the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, titled "Malcolm on Ice," which can be viewed below. During their discussion, the subject of YB's music came up and Joe made it evident that he was not a fan.

"That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible," Joe said about YoungBoy in the video below. "He is horrible. He is really really really really really bad."

"He's really really really bad," Joe added again.

What's at issue with the podcasters is the volume of albums that NBA YoungBoy released within the past year. They felt it was too much music and there wasn't any quality control. Despite this, Joe Budden stayed with his opinion that NBA YoungBoy's music is trash.

Watch NBA YoungBoy slam Joe Budden and insult his sex drive in an angry response to Joe's critique of him in the video below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy Go Off on Joe Budden in His Angry Rant

Watch The Joe Budden Podcast Where Joe Disses NBA YoungBoy