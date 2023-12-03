Joe Budden Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is ‘Trash’ and ‘Horrible’

Joe Budden is not afraid to speak his mind. On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe said that YoungBoy Never Broke Again is "trash" and "horrible."

Joe Budden Criticizes NBA YoungBoy's Music

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 3) on YouTube, Joe said that NBA YoungBoy is "trash" and "horrible" when it comes to his music. While answering fans' questions on his pod, the topic of YB's music came up.

Initially, Joe did not want to answer a fan's question on his opinion of the Louisiana rapper's music. However, the podcast king eventually let it all out.

"That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible," Joe said sternly at the 2:37-mark in the video below. "He is horrible. He is really really really really really bad."

"He's really really really bad," he added again.

The issue that Joe and his TJBP co-hosts, Lamar "Ice" Burney and Antwan "Ish" Marby, have with YB is the plethora of albums NBA YoungBoy has released within the past year. They feel that the rapper has no quality control when it comes to his music. Additionally, they also believe that since YB is under house arrest in Utah, he has no creative output with just sitting in his home all day.

"I think whatever [record] deal he made or whatever is requiring him to put out music at such a high clip because his stuff is all views," Ice explained. "It usually don't even translate the streams that way. It's like YouTube views and s**t like that so he has to constantly, constantly, constantly, constantly [feed the beast]."

"It's like how, you know, we drop a lot of content," Ice continued. "He has to keep dropping content. He's dropping album after album damn near every month, month and a half."

"I don't care. I don't care," Joe responded. "Like there nothing y'all can say that's going, like, the n***a's bad."

Joe acknowledged that NBA YoungBoy makes music for his young fans and not for old guys like him. Nevertheless, the rap veteran still thinks his music is trash.

Joe Budden Disses Lupe Fiasco for Rapping Over André 3000's Flute Album

Joe Budden is known for his harsh reviews. In the last episode of his podcast, titled "Love Bomb," Joe called out Lupe Fiasco for rapping over André 3000's album New Blue Sun, which features a lot of woodwind instruments. The podcast vet did not enjoy Lupe's attempt to rap over Three Stacks' flute-heavy instrumentals.

"Hey Lupe, man. Stop," Joe said at the 1:33:00-mark of the episode below. "He's rapping over them damn flutes...I cut that s**t right off."

"I'm done critiquing rap," he added. I'm gon' come tell y'all what's bulls**t. That was some bulls**t. That was clout-chasing."

In the new episode of TJBP, Joe Budden apologized to Lupe for his harsh critique, which you can watch below as well.

Check out Joe Budden saying that NBA YoungBoy's music is "trash" and "horrible" below.

Watch Joe Budden Criticize NBA YoungBoy's Music on The Joe Budden Podcast