Joe Budden Says He Gets His Drake Intel From Escorts

Joe Budden recently revealed he gets his information about Drake from escorts.

On Sunday (April 14), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast aired with special guest DJ Akademiks. Inevitably, the subject of Drake was brought up, as the OVO rapper is on the heels of releasing his new diss track, which Joe said would drop a few days before its release.

"I think most of my Drake intel today comes from my love of escorts," Joe says at the 1:17 mark of the pod below. "I'm not trying to be funny."

"The escorts just always know," Joe continues when asked by Ak if Drake also solicits escorts. "The escorts are ground level to it all. The escorts are the CIA of the subway system."

Joe Budden Announces Drake Diss

Joe Budden was one of the people who reported Drake would drop a Kendrick Lamar diss before it happened. During an episode of TJBP that aired on April 10, Joe announced Drake and Kendrick Lamar had diss songs ready to go.

"I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out," Joe explained. "What I'm hearing about both sides is that it's nuclear. It's up-up. I'm hearing this from people that can rap. So, I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."

On April 13, Drake's "Drop and Give Me 50 (Push Ups)" response leaked.

See the video of Joe Budden revealing where he gets his Drake information below.

Watch a Clip of the Latest Episode of The Joe Budden Podcast