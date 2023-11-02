YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Depressed and Losing Weight Due to House Arrest – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly depressed and losing weight due to being on 24-hour house arrest for the past two years.

NBA YoungBoy Petitions House Arrest Terms

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), AllHipHop reported NBA YoungBoy's attorney James P. Manasseh has filed a petition in YB's Louisiana gun case to modify his current house arrest conditions. Manasseh cited the rapper's deteriorating mental health.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep," Manasseh explained. "[NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's House Arrest Conditions

NBA YoungBoy has been confined to his home in Salt Lake City since October of 2021 for a weapons charge in Louisiana, which he is still awaiting trial for. He must stay at the home and only have visits from people who have been approved by a judge. Despite his confinement, YB has stayed productive on the music scene, releasing over a dozen projects since he was put on house arrest. YB is scheduled to drop his latest album Decided 2 on Nov. 10.

