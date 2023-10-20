Youngboy Never Broke Again Tries to Do 24 Push-Ups for His 24th Birthday and Fails

For his 24th birthday today, YoungBoy Never Broke Again tried to do 24 push-ups, but he ultimately failed.

NBA YoungBoy Tries 24 Push-Ups for His 24th Birthday But Fails

NBA YoungBoy turned 24 today (Oct. 20). In a video that surfaced online, the Louisiana rapper attempted 24 push-ups in honor of his birthday. The clip, which you can watch below, features YB doing push-ups while a female companion is filming him.

NBA YoungBoy started off strong, pushing off with power until the 10th count when the woman told him he might not make it. Then, at the 19th count, his arms began to shake a little bit before he gave up around the 20th count.

NBA YoungBoy Has a Lot to Celebrate on His Birthday

It is truly a blessing that NBA YoungBoy is able to celebrate his birthday today. His musical achievements at the age of 24 are truly admirable. YB is among the top 30 rappers with the highest-selling digital singles with 82 million sold. Outside of music, Top recently boasted that he spent $25 million on real estate, jewelry and clothes.

"I be fresh everyday," he said in a vlog. "I don't be giving not one f**k. I stay fresh every day and don't never post nothing. I'll f**k your head up, boy. I got damn-near $7 million in clothes. I got $8 million in jewelry, n***a. I got a real estate portfolio over $10 million. Not counting the house that I'm living in. You b***h-ass n***as better stay the f**k out my way."

And finally, he's happily married to his wife Jazlyn Mychelle.

Peep YB failing to do 24 push-ups for his 24th birthday below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy Trying to Do 24 Push-Ups for His 24th Birthday and Fail