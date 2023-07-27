YoungBoy Never Broke Again Brags About Spending $25 Million on Real Estate, Jewelry and Clothes
Despite being on house arrest since 2021, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is still apparently rolling in the dough.
NBA YoungBoy Reveals How Much Money He's Getting
On Wednesday (July 26), NBA YoungBoy shared a new vlog on his YouTube page titled Too Blessed to Be Stressed. In the clip below, cameras follow the rapper around his Salt Lake City, Utah mansion as he hangs out with a local family who has adopted the rap star as their own. He also gets his fingernails painted and gets a haircut. Toward the end of the nearly seven-minute video, NBA YoungBoy gets a little braggadocios
"I be fresh everyday," he tells the cameraman. "I don't be giving not one f**k. I stay fresh every day and don't never post nothing. I'll f**k your head up, boy. I got damn-near $7 million in clothes. I got $8 million in jewelry, n**ga. I got a real estate portfolio over $10 million. Not counting the house that I'm living in. You b***h-ass n***as better stay the f**k out my way."
NBA YoungBoy's Home Confinement
NBA YoungBoy has been on house arrest in connection to a gun case in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. since October of 2021. He's released over dozen solo and label projects in that time period.
Check out NBA YoungBoy's new vlog below.